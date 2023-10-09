GA South NASPA trains students in media and information literacy

Regional News of Monday, 9 October 2023

Source: Collins Kwabena Nsiah, Contributor

The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), GA South District, has organised a one-day training on Media and Information Literacy (MIL) for some selected students at the Christian Methodist Senior High School (CHRIMESCO) in Accra.



The training was aimed at equipping the younger generation with the necessary skills and knowledge to understand the usage of media and information at their disposal.



The participants numbering about 70, were mainly prefects and media club members of the school.



Facilitators for the training were Osman Abubakar-Sadiq, a MIL Fellow, and Harriet Nordor, a graduate of the University of Media, Arts and Communication.



The theme for the highly interactive training was “Media Smart: Empowering Youth with MIL Skills for a Responsible Digital Future”.



Giving the opening remarks at the training, the president of NASPA- GA South District, Emmanuel Amfoh said that the training was in line with the core mandate of the association to give back to the community wherever service personnel found themselves in the country.



He encouraged the students to make the most of the available opportunities through the media, emphasizing the importance of having the necessary skills for their advantage.



Re-echoing the importance of information, the assistant headmaster of Academics, Raymond Sedzro, said it was extremely important to have access to information in the 21st century.



"We mustn't let the media negatively impact us, but rather, we should utilize them wisely for our benefit. Information is very crucial in our time, we must not allow the media to harm us,” the assistant headmaster said.



Meanwhile, the theme for this year’s Global Media and Information Literacy Week is “Media and Information Literacy in Digital Spaces: A Collective Global Agenda” and it will run from October 23 to 25, 2023.