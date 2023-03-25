GA/R: Tema West Assembly completes 98% of 2022 action plan

Regional News of Saturday, 25 March 2023

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema West Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region, Anna Adukwei Addo, has revealed that the Assembly's 2020 Annual Action Plan had a total of 90 budgeted activities and 98 per cent of these planned projects and programmes have been implemented.



Speaking at a Public Financial Management Town Hall meeting at John Bosco Catholic Church at Community 2, the Municipal Chief Executive said the Assembly used about 60 per cent of its financial resources from the Internal Generated Funds (IGF) to improve its infrastructural delivery and sanitation services.



She said as part of the Action Plan, the projects included the completion of a 2-storey 12-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Adjei Kojo, a Police Station at community 14 Regimmanuel, the construction of a 3-units classroom at the Star Basic School in community 5 and other important works and projects.



Concerning total revenue generated, the Assembly targeted GHS23,000,000 but was able to realise about 87 per cent making it a commendable feat, she stated.



She said "The Assembly seeks to deepen its revenue collection drive by enhancing its data collection, installation of new pay points and intensifying public education and sensitisation programmes in the municipality.



She said the Assembly seeks to construct of a Model School and Library/Information Communication Technology Center within Community 2 zonal council.



In solving some of the environmental challenges facing the municipality, she said, the Assembly has partnered with Asaase Foundation to construct a recycling plant at Adjei Kojo to help address waste management issues facing the Assembly.



She added that there is a programme to bring the Assembly to the point of accountability and transparency by explaining to the public how the funds were expended