GA/R: No road constructed from Kpone to Ada – MP

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has denied that a road has been constructed linking Kpone to Ada.



According to the MP, there is no such road being enjoyed by his constituents.



Mr Joseph Akuerteh Tetteh said this while reacting to claims by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his latest State of the Nation (SONA) to Parliament that his administration has constructed the largest number of roads in the Fourth Republic on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odeyeeba Kofi Essuman on the Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, March 20, 2023.



He noted that many of the roads in his area have been awarded for the contract but work is yet to begin on them.



He said he had followed up with some of the contractors and all they keep saying is there is no money.