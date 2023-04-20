GA/R: Chairman Dollar joins Madina NPP parliamentary race

Politics of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Greater Accra Regional (GAR) Second Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Eric Nartey Yeboah, has joined the contest to wrestle the Madina Constituency seat from the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Already, flyers of the former Constituency Chairman for Madina are making rounds on various social media platforms in the constituency.



The flyer with the portrait of the GAR NPP Second Vice Chairman has the inscription: 'The man we should all look for in Madina Constituency'.



The man popularly known as Chairman Dollar is expected to lock horns with three other aspirants namely; Dr Solomon Boateng, Mr Robert Lamptey, a businessman, and Mr Padmore Baffour Agyepong, a former Second Vice Constituency Chairman in the NPP's primary for the orphan constituencies.



Mr Yeboah who is a security expert by profession told Classfmonline.com in an interview on Tuesday, April 18, 2024, that it was his calling to serve the people of Madina following his work as a Constituency Chairman.



He says he has always relished the call to lead the people of Madina, hence, his decision to contest the primary in 2015.



''We need people who can do the job to break the eight and not just people who take up positions and not impact the lives of the people,” he said.



“Without the right people at the Constituency levels, it will be difficult to do mobilisation for the party to break the eight,” he noted.



Meanwhile, the party in a statement has said primaries for orphan constituencies are as follows:



Opening of Nominations – 16th June 2023



Closing of Nominations – 14th July 2023.



Elections – 1st August to 2nd December 2023.