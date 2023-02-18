GA East MCE inaugurates market management committees

Regional News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: Ga East Municipal Assembly

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE ) of the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has inaugurated market management committees to manage the affairs of the public markets in the Municipality.



This is in accordance with the mandate of the Assembly enshrined in the Local Governance Act, 2016, Act 936 , Section 12 (1b and 2a) which gives the Assembly the responsibility to promote local economic development and for the overall development of the Municipality.



The nine-member committee consists of Chairpersons of the Zonal councils, Secretaries of the Zonal Councils, elected Assembly Member from the beneficiary community, representative from Traditional Authority/Religious bodies, representative from Traders Association, representatives from the Transport Association/Union, community representatives and the Market Manager.



Swearing in the committees, Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann asked them to discharge their duties diligently and ensure the proper management of affairs of the market to promote the desired peace and development.



She charged them to work as a team and endeavour to report all challenges that need redress in the markets.



"You must work with the rules being set for you and also work together as a team for it is the only way progress in your work will be seen", Hon. Kaakie stated.



The Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Kungi, advised the committees to work in peace because that is required to ensure the market grows and serve the needs of the people.



The Hon. MCE donated streetlights to the committees to enhance security in the markets.



"We do get reports that traders are attacked at some dark places of the markets so this gesture will help to illuminate the markets and prevent these vices from occurring," she said.



The members were educated on their responsibilities through a presentation by Mohammed Mubeen, a Planning Officer.



The markets included Abokobi, Dome, Kwabenya-Atomic, and Taifa-Burkina.