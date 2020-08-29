Regional News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

G.N.S Foundation donates to Korle Bu Sickle Cell Clinic

Present during the presentation was multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame

The G.N.S Foundation dedicated to ensuring sickle cell management and associated haematological diseases, Orphanages and Disability assistance, Youth and Women (Kayayo Antenatal) support as well as empowerment in collaboration with Sales Support Africa has donated some items including some covid-19 PPE to the Korle Bu Sickle Cell Clinic at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in the heat of Covid-19 pandemic.



The benevolence which is part of the Foundation’s primary goal was held at a colourful ceremony to mark the usual donation of its charity project.



Some of the consumables donated are Nose masks, hand sanitizers, wheel chairs, Tissues, Thermometer guns, Bins, Veronica buckets, Disposable gloves, rubbing alcohol, Antiseptic disinfectants etc.



The Executive Director of GNS Foundation, Mrs. Sandy Ayivor speaking after the donation said their charity is dedicated to all and very diverse and unique thus setting it apart from other typical charitable organization.



Mrs. Ayivor furthered that, the donation was part of the primary goal of the foundation, which is to support sickle cell patients especially in covid-19 era.

A Medical Officer at the Korle Bu Sickle Cell Clinic, Dr Sylvester Annan Mensah receiving the items on behalf of the Clinic said they are very happy for the donation especially in this deadly period of COVID-19 and called on other individuals and groups to emulate the act.



Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame who was present during the donation advised Ghanaians that are diagnosed with Sickle cell to seek medical treatment early because many infants are saved currently compared to the past that many children born died through the disease. He called on Ghanaians to help support the management of Sickle Cell diseases in the country.



The GNS Foundation was established in 2013, by Mrs. Sandy Amponsah Ayivor and her sister Miss. Gibleen Nimpong.



The Foundation’s activities are funded by private individuals and other organizations supporting its mission. The Foundation takes the greatest care to ensure funding sources are beyond reproach.

