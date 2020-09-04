Health News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: Cobby Sackitey, Contributor

G.N.S Foundation, Sales Support Africa donates to Korle Bu Sickle Cell Clinic

The items donated amounted to GH¢35,000

The G.N.S Foundation in collaboration with Sales Support Africa has donated some items including COVID- 19 PPE to the Sickle Cell Clinic at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The benevolence which is part of the foundation’s primary goal was held at a colourful ceremony to mark the usual donation of its charity project.



The items which amounted to GH¢35,000 include nose masks, hand sanitizers, wheelchairs, paper towels, thermometer guns, bins, veronica buckets, surgical gloves, rubbing alcohol, antiseptic disinfectants, surgical gowns etc.



The Executive Director of GNS Foundation, Sandy Ayivor speaking after the donation said their charity is dedicated to all thus setting it apart from other typical charitable organization.



Mrs. Ayivor furthered that, the donation was part of the primary goal of the foundation, which is to support sickle cell patients, especially in COVID-19 era.



Executive Director of Sales Support Africa, Magda Yesutor Avah Danful noted that the partnership to donate to help sickle cell patients was part of their responsibility towards the less privilege and society as a whole.



Commenting on the partnership, Mrs. Danful added that, the sickle cell clinic is in dire need of assistance, “the clinic lacks lots of amenities and resources and as a marketing consultancy, we deem it necessary to extend a helping hand by partnering with GNS foundation to assist the Korle Bu Sickle Cell Clinic in the heat of Covid-19”.



A Medical Officer at the Korle Bu Sickle Cell Clinic, Dr. Sylvester Annan Mensah receiving the items on behalf of the Clinic said they were grateful for the donation especially in this deadly period of COVID-19 and called on other individuals and groups to emulate the act.



Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame who was present during the donation advised persons who have been diagnosed with Sickle cell to seek early medical treatment early adding that many infants are saved currently compared to the past.



He called on Ghanaians to help support the management of Sickle Cell diseases in the country.



The GNS Foundation was established in 2013, by Sandy Amponsah Ayivor and her sister Gibleen Nimpong.



The foundation is dedicated to ensuring sickle cell management and associated haematological diseases, Orphanages and Disability assistance, Youth and Women (Kayayo Antenatal) support as well as empowerment in collaboration with Sales Support Africa.



The Foundation’s activities are funded by private individuals and other organizations supporting its mission. The Foundation takes the greatest care to ensure funding sources are beyond reproach.



Sales Support Africa is a Ghanaian based organization focused on providing marketing and sales support for private businesses and public institutions towards the realization of their business goals. Their Services include sponsorship marketing, sales outsourcing, call centre services sales training, marketing events amongst others. Sales Support Africa has extensive experience working on the local market as well as internationally.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.