Future Trends group (FTG) president pay courtesy call on Sophia Ackuaku

Regional News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: Lucky Akoto-Mensah, Contributor

Future Trends Group (FTG) is an organisation aimed at advocating and supporting youth entrepreneurship, pushing for policies that would create conditions for the active involvement of young people in business, creating various modules and value addition to promote youth employment using resources available in the country.



It is for these reasons the founder of Future Trends Group Farzham Kalamabadi, who is in the country as part of a familiarisation tour to meet and interact with its members in Ghana under the leadership of the Member of Parliament for Obom Domeabra, Sophia Kareen Ackuaku.



During the interactions, he noted that the group intends to bring home opportunities for the youth such as in the areas of industrialization.



He added that Ghana remains one of the African countries that can boast of many natural resources and if critically looked at could turn the country's fortune around.



The vice president of Future Trends Group, Yang Yang reiterated the need for Ghanaians to make bold decisions such as Ghanaians venturing into skills and investments that would increase the socio-economic wellbeing of the country.



Sophia Ackuaku thanked the group president for the visit and assured him that its members here in Ghana are focused on making the FTG's aim and objectives a reality.



