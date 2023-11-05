Funeral of late Akoto Ampaw slated for December 15

General News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

The funeral of the late lawyer Anthony Akoto Ampaw has been scheduled for December 15 to 17, 2023.



This was announced by the family at the one week celebration held on Sunday, November 6, 2023 at his residence in Accra.



Lawyer Akoto Ampaw died on October 20, 2023 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after an extended illness.



The one week celebration was heavily attended by senior members of the governing New Patriotic Party and other dignitaries.



Background



Akoto Ampaw was the head of the legal team that defended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s win in the 2020 presidential elections at the Supreme Court.



The lawyer was tipped to be named the Special Prosecutor following the president’s assent to the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill.



Known as ‘Che Che’ right from his student days at the University of Ghana, Mr. Ampaw was part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the Election Petition of 2013.



He is a partner of Akufo-Addo’s law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.



Lawyer Ampaw has an impeccable legacy in the legal fraternity, especially championing human rights campaigns and fair justice.



He is a graduate of the University of Ghana, LL.B., 1973, and the Ghana School of Law, B.L., 1993.



