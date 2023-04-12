Funeral of former Council of State member Benjamin Asonaba to be held on April 15

General News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The final funeral rites of Benjamin Asonaba Dapaah, a former member of the Council of State is set to take place at the Ridge Park in Kumasi on Saturday, April 15, 2023.



The founding member of the New Patriotic Party died on May 21, 2019 but his funeral rites have been held up by a long-standing family dispute.



Though he was laid to rest in December 2020 following an order by the Kumasi High Court.



After years of legal battles, the path has been cleared for the funeral of Benjamin Asonaba Dapaah to be held in Kumasi coming weekend.



Per posters released by the family, the funeral ceremony which is expected to be graced by bigwigs of the New Patriotic Party will be held at the Ridge Park in Kumasi on Saturday.



The thanksgiving service will be held at Apostles Revelation Society Church at Suntreso in Kumasi.