Funeral details of bullion van policeman shot by Ablekuma robbers emerge

The funeral details of the policeman who was on duty in a bullion van at Ablekuma in Accra but was gruesomely murdered by armed robbers at a fuel station, have emerged.



The 28-year-old cop, G/L/CPL Amoah Callistus, was shot multiple times by one of four men on top of two separate motorbikes when they pulled a surprise attack on the bullion van as it entered the StarOil Filling Station at Ablekuma Fanmilk.



The brazen armed robbers managed to escape from the scene with a bag they took from the van, even as the driver bolted.



A CCTV footage, plus amateur videos emerged after the dastardly act, showing how the policeman died, even when some residents of the area managed to rush him to the nearest health facility after the robbers had left the scene.



In an obituary shared online, it said that there will be a pre-burial service held for G/L/CPL Amoah Callistus on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the St. George Catholic Church, Police Depot, Tesano, Accra, immediately followed by the funeral rites.



His body “will be moved to the family house on Saturday, July 15, 2023.”



A short burial mass will also take place on that day at Kologu, Navrongo, in the Upper East Region.



The mass will be followed by the final funeral rites at the forecourt of the family house after the interment.



G/L/CPL Amoah Callistus was survived by his wife and a son, Daniel Ainezoya Asangdina.



The Ghana Police Service has, since the incident on Thursday, June 22, 2023, arrested two men in connection with the crime.



See the full funeral details of the slain G/L/CPL Amoah Callistus below:







