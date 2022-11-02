Fully-fledged trial for Aisha Huang begins next week, 1st witness to be called for cross-examination

General News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

The trial of Aisha Huang will begin on the 9th of November 2022, an Accra High Court has ruled. Per this ruling, witnesses in the case will individually be called to be cross-examined in the courtroom.



This follows an order by the court, directing the Attorney General to submit the full complement of the evidence it intends to rely on for the prosecution of the accused.



According to the Presiding Judge, Lydia Marfo, the state will call its first witness; Reuben Ransford Aborabora for cross-examination on the 9th of November.



He will subsequently re-appear on 14th November 2022.



Reuben Ransford Aborabora, the second witness; David Essien will appear on the 16th, 17th, and 21st.



The third witness; Nana Safo Prempeh will appear on the 23rd of this month and subsequently on the 28th and 29th.



On the 30th and 1st of December; the fourth witness; Matthew Kwabena Abotsi will have to appear.







