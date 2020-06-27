General News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Full speech: President Akufo-Addo’s acceptance speech as NPP 2020 Presidential Candidate

President Akufo-Addo has been aclaimed as the NPP Presidential Candidate for December 2020

President Akufo-Addo on Saturday, June 27, 2020, was acclaimed by the leadership of the governing NPP as its presidential candidate for the 2020 elections.



Delivering his acceptance speech during the event held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, the president expressed gratitude to the party leadership while underscoring that, throughout his political career this is the second time he has avoided contest. Once at the parliamentary level and now at the presidential level.



The president who has so far served three and a half years in the country’s high office also said, in spite of a much rather abysmal economy he inherited from the previous government, he and his government through the implementation of better policies have been able to achieve enough to hold their chest high in pride.



The president thus called on all members of the party to get on board for the party’s campaign with the aim to win the 2020 elections, in order for his government to continue building the economy of Ghana.



Read excerpts of the president's speech below





















