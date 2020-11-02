General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Full report: Amidu’s corruption Risk Assessment on Agyapa deal

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has announced he has completed his corruption risk assessment in the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.



In a statement, Mr. Amidu said he submitted his report on the risk assessment to the Presidency two weeks ago.



“The analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment was completed and signed by the Special Prosecutor on 15th October 2020. The Special Prosecutor in a letter with reference number OSP/SCR/20/12/20 dated 16th October 2020 conveyed the conclusions and observations of the anti-corruption assessment to H. E. the President and the Hon. Minister of Finance as a matter of courtesy before informing the public.”



“Two weeks is more than too long for this Office to continue withholding the announcement of the completion of its sixty-four (64) page report to the public. It is important that this Office has the freedom to discharge its anti-corruption mandate and keep the public informed."



"I have, therefore, decided to bring the facts of the conclusion of the anti-corruption assessment of the Agyapa Royalties Transactions by this Office to the attention of the public and to avoid the continued speculations on this matter,” he said.









