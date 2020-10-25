General News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Full list of award winners at 25th GJA awards

Samson Lardy Anyenini (L) won the coveted Journalist of Year award

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Saturday, October 24 held its 25th awards ceremony at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, to acknowledge distinguished journalists and media institutions.



The event was on the theme: “COVID-19 and credible presidential and parliamentary elections: The media factor.”



Below is a full list of award winners



Journalist of the Year - Samson Lardi Anyenini (Joy News)



Best News Reporting (Print) - Seth Bokpe (The Ghana Report)



Best News Reporting (Electronic) - Akua Oforiwaa Darko (GTV)



Best News Reporting - Features Category (Print) – Rebecca Quaye (Daily Graphic)



Best News Reporting - Features Category (Electronic) -- Peggy Armah Donkor (GTV)



Photojournalist of the Year - David Andoh (Myjoyonline.com)



Arts and Entertainment Reporting – Gabriel Ahiagbor (Daily Graphic)



Best in Domestic Tourism Reporting – Emmanual Adu Gyamrah (Daily Graphic)



Best in SMEs Reporting – Kwame Anum (Adom TV)



Best Environment Reporting (Print) – Mohammed Fugu (Daily Graphic)



Best Health Reporting – Afia Amakwah Tamakloe (Adom TV)



Best Health Reporting (Print) – Prosper Koworsor (GNA)



Best Sports Reporter (Print) – John Vigah (Ghanaian Times)



Best Sports Reporting (Electronic) – Kojo Mensah Aborampah (Adom FM)



Best Reporting in Education – Alfred Akrofi Ocansey (TV3)



Small Scale Mining Reporting – Timothy Ngnenbe (Daily Graphic)



Development Journalism for furthering SDGs – Beatrice Senadju (GTV)



Best Reporting in Child Protection and Participation (Print) – Risa Sanbu (Ghanaian Times)



Best Child Protection and Participation (Electronic) – Komla Adom (TV3)



Human Rights Reporting, Women and Children – Albert Sore (Joy News)



Best Reporting in Sanitation and Hygiene (Print) – Caeser Abangali (GNA)



Best Reporting in Sanitation and Hygiene (Electronic) – Emefa Nancy Dzradosi (Joy News)



Best Disability Reporting (Akan) – Samuel Alfred Amoh (Adom TV)



Best Disability Reporting (English) – Wendy Laryea (TV3)



Best Online Reporting – Edwin Appiah (The Ghana Report)



Best Reporting in Science (Print) – Albert Oppong Ansah (GNA)



Best Reporting in Science (Electronic) – Portia Gabor (TV3)



Best Oil and Gas Reporting – Moses Dotse Aklorbortu (Daily Graphic)



Best Maritime Reporting – Josephine Antwi Adjei (TV3)



Best Rural Reporting – Nabil Ahmed Rufai (GHOne)



Best in Agricultural Reporting – Prince Appiah (Joy News)



Best Telecommunication Reporting – Linda Tenyah-Ayettey (Daily Guide)



Best Reporting in Transport and Road Safety – Kojo Mensah Aborampah (Adom TV)



Democracy and Peacebuilding – Samson Lardi Anyenini (Joy News)



Recipients of the Special Awards for Covid-19 coverage



Irene Emefa Apawu (Joy News)



Akua Boakye Yiadom (Adom TV)



Afia Sarpong Kumankuma (UTV)



Dickson Tweneboah Kodua (UTV)



Albert Futukpor (GNA)



Eric Amoh (GNA)



Regina Asamoah (Atinka TV)



Portia Gabor (TV3)



Betty Arthur



Joseph Armstrong (TV3)



Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng (GTV)



Ridwan Karim Osman (GHOne)



Best in Corporate Social Responsibility – The Ghana Report



Award for Best Regional FM Stations



Regional Best FM Stations - Obonu FM (Greater Accra)



Regional Best FM Station - Classic FM (Bono East Region)



Regional Best FM Station - Space FM (Bono Region)



Regional Best FM Station - Lorlornyo FM (Volta Region)



Regional Best FM Station - Angel FM (Ashanti Region)



Regional Best FM Station -Akyem Mansa (Eastern Region)



Regional Best FM Station - Twin City (Western Region)



Regional Best FM Station - ATL FM (Central Region)



Best FM Station - Diamond FM (Northern Regions)



Regional Best FM Station - Success FM (Ahafo Region)



Regional Best FM Station - Nkegli FM (Savannah Region)



Regional Best FM Station - Eagle FM (Northern East Region)



Regional Best FM Station - Radio Progress (Upper West Region)



Photojournalists and cameramen recognized



Emmanuel Quaye – Daily Graphic



Daniel Nii Duodo Amu – Ghanaian Times



Patience Adjei Lartey – Information Services Department



Joojo Agyare - UTV



Pelvis Atsu – GTV



Robert Tetteh – Atinka TV



Political Programme of the Year – 'Ekosii S3n' (Asempa FM)



Best English Morning Show (Radio) – Citi Breakfast Show



Best Morning Show in Akan (Radio) – Kokrokoo (Peace FM)



Best TV Morning Show of the Year (English) – Good Morning Ghana (Metro TV)



Best TV Morning Show of the Year (Akan) – Adekye Nsroma (UTV)



Best Radio Station of the Year (English) – Citi FM



Radio Station of the Year (Akan) – Peace FM



Best Television Station of the Year (English) – TV3



Best TV Station of the Year (Akan) – UTV



Newspaper of the Year – Daily Graphic



Nuclear Star Award – Osei Owusu Amankwah (B&FT)



Female Journalist of the Year – Regina Asamoah (Atinka TV)



Best TV Programme (Akan) – 'Di Asa' (Atinka TV)



Special Awards from Plan Ghana



Wendy Laryea



Regina Asamoah



Other special award



Most promising Komla Dumor Journalist of the Year - Raissa Sambo (Ghanaian Times)



Dr J.T. Anim Award for Ethical Journalism - Beatrice Asamani



Award in recognition of Meritorious Service to the GJA - Roland Affail Monney





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.