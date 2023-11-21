Full list of 10 MMDCEs to be dismissed by Akufo-Addo - Report

General News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A report currently under review by the presidency has suggested that ten Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are at risk of dismissal due to multiple issues raised against them during their tenure, an asaaseradio.com report has stated.



The report indicates that these potential dismissals are part of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's plan to make necessary changes in the last 12 months of his term, focusing on critical areas where public confidence has diminished.



According to the report, the person at the forefront of the potential dismissals is Edward Owusu, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Atebubu Amantin.



Despite his loyalty to President Akufo-Addo, the DCE’s alleged anti-people activities and divisive leadership style have led to strong opposition within the Atebubu District of the Bono East Region, the report added.



After investigating the complaints, the president has, reportedly, ordered the swift dismissal of Edward Owusu, who is said to have been summoned to the Jubilee House.



The report also indicates that nine other MMDCEs are expected to follow suit.



One other chief executive mentioned is Samuel Oduro Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ejisu Municipality.



It was alleged that Oduro Frimpong has become detached from his constituents and remains passive in addressing the municipality's problems and failing to engage with stakeholders.



Michael Donkor, the District Chief Executive for Amansie Central, is accused of not residing in the district and being involved in illegal mining (galamsey).



The report also suggested that the DCE’s actions have caused disaffection among the locals.



Thomas Opoku Ansah, the District Chief Executive for Ahafo Ano South East, is accused of living outside the district, displaying a lack of seriousness in executing his duties, and being involved in galamsey as well.



This has further contributed to dissatisfaction in the district assembly.



Jerome Gmasombe Kofi Gyimah, the DCE for Sene East, is said to have resulted in a divided district, with a leadership style that makes the government unpopular in the area.



Comfort Asante, the Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben North, is alleged to be detached from the locals, frail, and unable to undertake the rigorous activities of the office.



Clement Nii Wilkinson Lamptey, the MCE for Ga West Municipality, is accused of running a "one-man-show" and being reluctant to listen to key social actors in the area, leading to government unpopularity.



Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah, MCE for Nzema East Municipality, faces allegations of having relatives involved in galamsey and being disrespectful and arrogant toward traditional leaders, technocrats, and the locals.



Eugene Sackey, DCE of Upper West Akim District, is accused of being detached from the locals and failing to collaborate with key officials to execute government plans.



Emmanuel Kojo Nanah, DCE for Twifo Lower Hemang Denkyira, has been criticised for poor leadership, leaving the running of the district to the presiding member, negatively impacting the government's image.



The presidency is expected to make decisions on these potential dismissals in the coming days, with implications for the affected MMDCEs and potential replacements.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







NW/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel