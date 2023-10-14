Full details of how a Congolese man married triplets together on the same day

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Marriage in most traditions and cultures is between a man and a woman, or a man and women from different families, however, the unusual story of a Congolese man, Luwizo is one that defies convention, culture and speaks to the power of love as he recently got wedded with three sisters at the same time and day.



Narrating how it all happened, Africa Facts Zone revealed that, the Congolese man found himself in a very uncommon circumstance as the triplets, all girls, insisted that to marry one, he must marry all of them at once.



The sisters explained that their resolution is a testament of their strong bond and commitment to be together forever. This situation compelled Luwizo to give in to their request.



The news was announced on microblogging platform Twitter, now known as X by Africa Facts Zone.



The unconventional marriage ceremony raised eyebrows as some netizens termed the union as an abomination, however, to others it was a true representation of the statement, ‘Love rules.’



Here are some reactions from netizens





A Congolese man named Luwizo got married to triplets, after the sisters insisted on him marrying all of them at once. pic.twitter.com/osxqWseDTv — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) August 19, 2023

Greedy man. ???????????? — Sewing Machine ???????? ???????? (@BTLizle) August 20, 2023

No wonder. He’s from Congo. — MUKHTASAR MALCOLM ALKALI (@MalcolmAlkalee) August 19, 2023

Im driving my way up to Congo right now — Ronaldo (@ronaldo_leite27) August 21, 2023

I've been staring at the pictures since. Triplets getting married same day is huge enough. Triplets getting married to the same man? Damn! — Dayo Ojo (@DayoOjo) August 19, 2023

These women must have grown up in South Africa — Wizkid Soldier (@bigwizarrdd) August 19, 2023

They basically switched through out the dating phase and all of them fell for whatever he serves ???????????????????????? — Decapro (@ian_kathurima) August 20, 2023

EAN/BB