General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Full Text: Why Minority deferred 5, rejected 3 of President's ministerial nominees

Minority members of the Appointments Committee have rejected some nominees

The 13 members of the minority on Parliament's Appointment Committee have voted against the approval of 3 of the President's ministerial nominees.



The minority has also caused the deferment of a decision on five of the nominees.



Due to the equal numbers held by the majority and the minority which has reflected on the committee, the minority's position equates to an outright lack of consensus on the affected nominees.



For those whose nominations have been disapproved, their nomination will be tabled before the entire house for a secret balloting to determine their fate.



Those whose nominations have been frozen will also have to meet certain requirements before the committee will take its decision.



The 3 nominees who have been rejected are Information Minister-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson and Minister-designate for Food Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



Those whose approval or otherwise have been deferred are Communication Minister nominee, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful; Railway Minister nominee, John Peter Amewu; Roads Minister nominee, Kwasi Amoako-Attah; Attorney General and Minister of Justice nominee, Godfred Dame and Health Minister nominee, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.



Read the Minority's reason for its position on each nominee below:



