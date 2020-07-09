Regional News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

Fulanis living in Ghana deserve to be treated with dignity - NDC

File photo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency of Savannah Region have said Fulanis living in Ghana are human beings who deserve to be treated with dignity and that they have every right like any other Ghanaian and any attempt to disenfranchise them will be resisted by the NDC.



The NDC condemned the frustrating of some people suspected to be Fulani from registering in the ongoing registration exercise.



A statement signed by the Constituency Secretary of the NDC for the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency Mr Iddi Latif Atingpp; “we stand with all Fulanis in these trying times and remain resolute in our quest to ensure equity and justice”.



The NDC said some actions by members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to identify some people as aliens and for that matter forcibly preventing them from registering should stop.



The NDC said their attention has been drawn to an ugly scene in the Butei Electoral area where members of the NPP led by one Musah Mankpang who is allegedly under the influence Mr Abu Kamara has mounted an illegal challenge to forcibly prevent residents of Fulani extraction from registering in the ongoing voter registration exercise.



“We roundly condemn this ethnocentric and tribalistic discrimination coming from the camp of the NPP in the Constituency,” the statement said.



The Yapei-Kusawgu NDC said; “For the avoidance of doubt the current CI makes it abundantly clear that the only way to challenge the eligibility of a prospective person is to fill a challenge form and not resort to violence”.



“The NDC wishes to call on the electoral commission and the security agencies to take appropriate action to forestall any ugly incident arriving from this unlawful attitude of Mr Musah Mankpang in particular”; the statement said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.