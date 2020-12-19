Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: GNA

Fulani man found dead in his room

Mahamadu Rabor was found dead in his room

A 25-year-old Fulani herdsman, Mahamadu Rabor has been found killed in cold blood in his room at Maame Krobo, Zongo at Afram Plains in the Eastern Region.



His wife was found with severe injuries on the hand as she attempted to save her husband from his assailants.



According to Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Acting Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), the Tease Police received information on Thursday morning and rushed to the scene only to find the lifeless body of the deceased, with multiple cutlass wounds on his body lying in a pool of blood.



He said the deceased wife Hawa, was found severely injured and was sent to the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital, whiles the body of the deceased has been sent to the same hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.



Mr Gomado said upon police intelligence and investigations, one Ibrahim Aliu has been arrested to help in Police investigations.

