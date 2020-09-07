Crime & Punishment of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Fulani man butchered by his caretaker over a cow

The victim was butchered by the caretaker of his cows. File photo

A Fulani man who owns cows and based at Wakawaka in the Bole District of the Savannah Region was butchered by the caretaker of his cows who is also Fulani.



The owner of the cows, Musah Inusah contracted Zakaria Fulani to take care of his animals with the agreement that he (Musah) will give the caretaker (Zakaria) a cow after every five months.



Musah Inusah on September 5, 2020, visited the caretaker of his cows deep into the night at a community near Kabilama called Kalidu where the kraal is located, there the caretaker (Zakariah) demanded a cow even though according to the report to Bole based Nkilgi FM, he has only worked for two and half months.



This resulted in a confusion with the caretaker Zakariah Fulani pulling out a knife and slashing the face of Musah Inusah with it.



The victim was rushed to the Bole District hospital where he is in the theatre and being operated on as the time of filing this story.



Zakariah Fulani who is said to be fair in complexion with some black marks and black lips has since run away.

