Source: Starr FM

Fulani herdsmen engage in cutlass fight, 4 brutally wounded

The victims were quickly rushed to the Asesewa Government Hospital

Four Fulani herdsmen are seriously injured in a bizarre cutlass fight at Akateng a Community near Asesewa in the Eastern Region.



A misunderstanding ensued among the herdsmen on Wednesday July 22, 2020 leading to a fight with the herdsmen attacking themselves with cutlasses.



Four victims identified as Omaru Ali, 25, Bello Aliu, 24, Omaru Ali, 25, and Mohamadu Moro, 28 suffered various cutlasses wounds .



Omaru Bello’s right hand wrist was cut off, Belo Ali was inflicted with deep cut on the forehead, while Mohamadu Moro’s throat was slashed.



Swift intervention by the Asesewa Police upon receipt of information at around 3:40pm helped to save lives as the bloody fight escalated .



According to the Police, the victims were all found lying in a pull of blood at the scene .



They were quickly rushed to the Asesewa Government Hospital .



No arrest has been made .



However, according to the acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado, efforts are underway to arrest the perpetrators.





