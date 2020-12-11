Regional News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Fuel Tanker crashes at Nkawkaw, driver dead

A 28-year-old fuel tanker driver, Issah Salifu, has been confirmed dead while two others are in critical condition in a crash near Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.



The deceased driver of the Fuel tanker Vehicle Issah Salifu was driving DAF CF Fuel tanker with registration number GT 7529-15 with two-persons on board from Kumasi towards Accra.



However, upon reaching Damisekrom along the Nkawkaw dual carriage road the vehicle crashed.



The occupants on board the vehicle together with the driver sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw for medical treatment but Issah Salifu, the driver was pronounced dead on arrival.



Police proceeded to Holy Family Hospital, where victims- Shehu Musah, 25, and Abdullah Ibrahim, 28, were seen at the emergency ward undergoing medical treatment.



Meanwhile, Shehu Musah was referred to St Joseph Hospital Koforidua for further medical treatment.



The body of the driver -Issah Salifu has been deposited at Holy Family Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.



The accident vehicle has been towed and impounded at Nkawkaw central police station for DVLA examination and testing.

