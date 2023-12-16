‘Frustrated OSP, how many persons have you prosecuted so far?’ - Vim Lady pokes Kissi Agyebeng

General News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Controversial media personality, Afia Pokua popularly known as Vim Lady has expressed her disappointment in Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng for failing to deliver up to the expectations of Ghanaians.



According to her, she was rooting for the appointment of Kissi Agyebeng before he was officially given the position thinking he would have the courage to prosecute corrupt officials but that has not been the case.



She questioned why the Special Prosecutor has not prosecuted anyone after releasing press statements indicating that he is probing corruption-related cases but there has been no positive outcome.



“Kissi Agyebeng (OSP), if you think you cannot do the work go and sleep, seriously. I think it is high time we tell the Special Prosecutor that we are tired of his press conferences. If you ask some of my friends they would attest to the fact that I was rooting for this Special Prosecutor because I thought he would show us some balls. Right now it looks like the OSP is more frustrated than Ghanaians.



“You have been given the Attorney-General’s prosecutorial powers yet we've seen nothing. He is always releasing press statements of investigating corrupt cases, how many of them have you properly prosecuted? Since you came into office, how many of the corrupt cases have you duly investigated and recovered the state’s funds? Yet you are wasting your time on Cecilia Dapaah’s case,” he said while speaking on Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb.”



Her reaction comes after Kissi Agyebeng recently fumed about how the legal system has not been supportive of his fight against corruption through their ruling on cases he presents in court.



He called on the government and the general populace to back his office in their bid to combat the menace of corruption in the country.



