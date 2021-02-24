Politics of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Frontier contract: It's inhumane for Ghanaians to be cruelly exploited for personal profit - Ablakwa

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reiterated his stand on the controversy surrounding the contract between Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) and Frontier Company on the coronavirus testing at the Kotoka International Airport.



According to him, the Frontier Company since its resumption of work has not operated in transparency and this is the most inhumane thing to be done on Ghanaians.



He furthered that Ghanaians have been exploited for profit amidst the coronavirus pandemic by some leaders of the country.



Okudzeto Ablakwa made these comments in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb after the Transport Minister-designate, Kweku Ofori Asiamah noted that the GACL only rented its space to Frontiers Healthcare Services to operate.



The lawmaker in a response to the transport minister-designate's statement doing his vetting in parliament said, "The long-awaited Transport Minister-designate after many former ministers failed to take responsibility claiming to be unaware also says the contract between Ghana Airport and Frontiers is merely about renting space to Frontiers and nothing more. He told us GACL had nothing to do with testing standards and the legal/medical compliance issues."



"Clearly, the Frontiers deal did not expand the frontiers of transparency and accountability. It is most inhumane and totally unconscionable for Ghanaians to be cruelly exploited for personal profit by some of our own leaders during a pandemic," he added.



He vowed that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will pursue this matter until the truth is revealed.



