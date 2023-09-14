From recruit to IGP in 30 years: Dampare outlines progression since he joined police in 1990

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, gave a brief rundown of his almost 33 years as a serving police officer during his appearance before a parliamentary committee probing a leaked tape seeking his ouster from office.



Dampare told the Samuel Atta Akyea-led committee that “by December 2023, I will be 33 years in the force,” stressing that he was by extension senior to the three accused officers alleged to be behind the plot with a top politician to remove him from office.



“Within the 33 years that I have been in the service, I have risen through the ranks to become Commissioner of Police and later HE the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo honoured me with Inspector-General of Police.



He went further to outline his progression from a recruit in 1990 through to becoming a Commissioner of Police in 2014 and eventually the IGP in 2021.



Below is his progression a he presented it before the committee:



Reported to training 1st December 1990 and completed training as Constable as 30th August 1991.



April 1993 – after A level, he became a Seargent



October 1994 – Chief Inspector after course in Chartered Accountancy course



1995 – enrolled at Police Academy becoming ASP in 1996



1996 – became Chartered Accountant, applied for promotion and became Superintendent of Police. Which means he skipped the Deputy Superintendent of Police post.



1997 – From constable within 6 years became Superintendent of Police (1st June 1997)



1st February, 2003 – Chief Superintendent of Police



2006 – Assistant Commissioner of Police



2010 – Deputy Commissioner of Police



2014 – Commissioner of Police



2021 – Appointed IGP



He stressed that promotions in the Ghana Police Service “are based on number of years served, competencies, Integrity, character and availability of vacancies.



“In terms of my ranking in the Police Service, it has been purely based on my competencies, academic qualifications and hard work because of passion. I have not any point in time been called aside by any individual and granted any favour that I do not deserve,” he stressed.



The meeting was held on September 12, with an in-camera sitting on the 13th, which Dampare was absent from.



The committee has since announced that hearings will begin on October 2, 2023 and will be held for five straight days then the committee with begin work on their final report to The House.



Watch his narration from the 31st minute onwards







SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch a GhanaWeb Special with Etsey Atisu as he speaks to young artist Enil Art











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

