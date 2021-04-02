From heroes to villains: Apaak describes NDC MPs, as he calls for calm

General News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr Clement Apaak has described the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament as lawmakers who have moved from being heroes to villains.



His comments follow the internal wrangling that is currently ongoing in the NDC and among their members in the legislature following the approval of all of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees and the subsequent resignation of North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee.



Mr Ablakwa resigned from the Committee on Wednesday, March 31.



He said in a letter dated Tuesday, March 30 and addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin that the decision was taken “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations”.



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle.”



In a tweet, Dr Apaak said “Started on a high note on January 7th, ended on low note on March 30th; went from heroes to villains.



“Lessons learnt, will redeem ourselves on return from recess, will become heroes again. Once bitten twice shy! Keep the faith with the minority caucus.”



Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for North Danyi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has said any attempt to remove the current leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) side in parliament will be damaging to the main opposition party,.



He indicated that Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak and James Kluste Avedzi are the right people needed by the NDC to match up to Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and Alexander Afenyo Markcin who are leading the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) front in Parliament.



In a tweet, Mr Dfeamekpor said “Haruna, Avedzi & Muntaka remain our most potent strikers against Kyei, Afenyo-Markin & Annor-Dompreh in Parliament.



“To even shift them internally would be damaging to the formation let alone to replace any. They survived Agyarko-bribery accusations 4yrs ago. This too they will.”



