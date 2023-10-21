From 11 to 1097 – All the calls to Ghana bar since 1928

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

The Director of the Ghana School of Law, Nana Barima Oppong Kodie, is drawing praise from several Ghanaians following the increase in the number of lawyers called to the Ghana Bar.



Before, Oppong Kodie’s appointment the highest number of people who had been called to the bar in a year was 549, which was in 2020, but at the 60th enrolment onto the Roll of Lawyers, on Friday, October 20, 2023, 1092 qualified lawyers were called.



In fact, only 11 people were called to the Bar in the then Gold Coast, according to data provided by The Law Platform, in 1928.



Between 1953 and 1957, the year Ghana gained independence, only 74 qualified lawyers were called to the bar.



Between 1958 to 1962, when Ghana became a republic 261 people were called to the Ghana Bar.



The highest number of people called to the bar in the 4th Republic was 549 before Oppong Kodie’s appointment in 2022.



In the first year of his appointment, 1075 lawyers were called to the bar. And the number has increased by 4 to 1092 in his second year.



