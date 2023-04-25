'Frimpong-Boateng is politically immature' - Maurice Ampaw

General News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has accused the former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng of producing a biased report, which accused individuals of illegal mining without giving them the opportunity to respond.



Maurice Ampaw argued that the report was “full of personal hatred, baseless allegations" and showed signs of bitterness.



The outspoken lawyer contends that Professor Frimpong-Boateng included confidential information in the report without the individuals concerned, having the opportunity to respond.



“As a leader of the committee (Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining) because you were accused that your committee was a failure, look at the report that you came up with.



“The report is a self-serving document, when we say a self-serving document, it means that is a type of document where you accuse people without granting them the opportunity to express their views… you can see that the report is full of personal hatred, full of complaints, and full of someone who is bitter.



“…and then through your allegations and reports, you indict people just like that, without giving them the opportunity. If Gabby has called you as a minister to ask you about a client, is this one also something to write about? Confidential information, someone has called you, it doesn’t involve any criminality, then in a report you go and write that this person called me as if the person has engaged in a crime,” he said.



Speaking on Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem on April 24, 2023, he further criticized him for being politically immature, saying that he had indicted people without giving them the opportunity to respond. He argued that the inclusion of confidential information in the report was evidence of his immaturity.



“What sin has Gabby committed by calling you? So, if someone calls you about something, do you need to bring it to the public? That shows how immature the whole thing is. Professor Frimpong, politically you are immature. I’m sorry to say this, but is immaturity, when someone has a confidential conversation, you don’t come out and report and indict the person,” he added.



Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has been in the news following a 36-page statement he released on illegal small-scale mining in Ghana.



The former Minister, while submitting a report on the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), not only cited the challenges the committee faced but also persons he believes contributed to the frustration of his work.



The report, which was addressed to the Chief of Staff implicated some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members, including MPs and top government officials, as having been involved in the galamsey menace.



Portions of the report indicated that these MPs and government officials were either directly involved in galamsey or were using their power to protect relations who were involved in the menace.



AM/SARA