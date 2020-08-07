General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Friends sent texts messages to confirm if I was dead - NAPO shares coronavirus experience

Education Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

The Education Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has opened up about his terrifying encounter with COVID-19 and how it made him realize people who truly loved him.



According to him, while he was admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Center(UGMC), some persons were calling to ask of his wellbeing while others also sent texts to confirm if he was dead.



He said most people were praying that it will not end well with him while others were optimistic, he will sail through the times with ease.



“Some people were also praying and saying that it will not end well with me. For other people, instead of sending me texts to ask how I’m doing, they text me asking if I’m not yet dead,” he told Accra-based Happy FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Against this backdrop, the Education Minister said he issued a press release to make the world and Ghanaians aware of the fact that he had beaten the disease.



Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh is one of the leading New Patriotic Party(NPP) government officials who was infected by the deadly COVID-19 virus.



He has since his recovery used his story to preach against stigmatization which has characterized the disease.

