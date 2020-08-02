Regional News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Friends of the Nation (FoN) secures landing sites for fishing communities in Shama

The validation meeting was under the auspices of the Far Ban Bo partners: Oxfam and Care.

Correspondence from Western Region



Friends of the Nation (FoN) in Western Region and its Far Ban Bo (Protecting Fisheries Livelihoods) partners, Oxfam and CARE International, has made giant strides to secure and protect landing sites for fishing communities in the country.



The move, forms part of measures taken by the Far Ban Bo (Protecting Fisheries Livelihoods) project funded by the European Union (EU) to streamline and sanitise fishing activities in the country.



The Project Officer of FoN, Mr. Philip Prah told Fishermen, fish mongers and Chief Fishermen of Abuesi and Kese Wo Kan at a meeting at Abuesi in the Shama District of the Western Region.



Mr. Kyei Yamoah, the Programmes Manager of FoN in an interview GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent explained that the NGO's are resolved to assist fishing communities to secure land tenure systems at the shore which usually have competing interest due to high demand of beach land for hospitality facilities.



Mr. Donkris Mevuta, the Executive Director of FoN, in an interview also explained that securing the landing sites will ensure present and future availability and safety of fishers by indicating the project had already taken off at Anomabo in the Central Region and three other communities in the Volta Region to ensure proper documentation and community ownership security.



The Chief of Kese Wo Kan who doubles as the Chief Fisherman Nana Kojo Mbeah III who was represented by Mr. Joshua Mbeah Essilfie, told the GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent in an interview that Nananom and the Family who are custodians of the land have reached a consensus to secure the landing site at Abuesi for solely fishing activities.



He said it had been agreed not to release land at the beaches for any activity or project including hotels but only for fishing activities.



He, therefore, advised the fishers to ensure effective utilisation of the landing sites.



The District Planning Officer of Shama District, Alhaji Mahama Abu who spoke on the importance of well-demarcated Landing Beaches, mentioned the need to keep the beaches clean and protect the beaches from encroachment and sea erosion.



The project will improve healthy handling of fish thereby improving the life of consumers.



Alhaji Abu lauded the initiative of the NGO adding that the Assembly will lend the required support to ensure success of the project and appealed to FoN to extend the gesture to other three fishing communities in the District.

