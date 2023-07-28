Friday August 4 declared public holiday

General News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Government has declared Friday, August 4, 2023 a public holiday.



A statement signed by Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery indicated that the holiday will be observed as Founders’ Day.



It added that it should be observed as such throughout the country.



“The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 4th August 2023 which marks Founders’ Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement noted.



Founders’ Day is a national public holiday observed to commemorate the contributions of the Big Six who led the struggle for Ghana’s independence.



August 4 was made a public holiday in place of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day because the real fight for Ghana’s independence started on August 4, 1947, when some Ghanaian patriots like George Alfred Grant, J.B. Danquah, R.A. Awoonor-Williams, Edward Akufo-Addo, Ebenezer Ako Adjei and some chiefs formed the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) founded on the foundation of the Fante Confederacy of 1868 and Aboriginal Rights Protection Society of 1897 for the independence of Ghana.



It is in memory of the successive generations of Ghanaians who contributed to the liberation of the country from colonial rule.



August 4 was chosen as the date for Founders’ Day by the Akufo-Addo-led administration as it marks two important events in Ghana’s history. It is the date for the formation of the Aborigines’ Rights Protection Society by John Mensah Sarbah in 1897, and the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) in 1947 by J.B. Danquah and George Alfred “Paa” Grant.



It is a mark of reverence for the current generation to work “to free ourselves from the economic arrangement designed by the former colonial power to serve its particular purpose at the time which continues to bind Ghanaians.





