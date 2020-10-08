Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: GNA

Fresh trouble for remanded painter

The robbery victim of the painter has died at the police hospital

A painter, remanded into police custody for allegedly assaulting a cripple in an attempt to snatch his mobile phone, may be slapped with fresh charges as the victim has died at the Police Hospital.



The victim, whose name was given as “Old Soldier,” died on Friday, October 3, at the Police Hospital, where he had been in comma since September 27 when he was assaulted, the Ghana News Agency has learnt.



Alfred Kwabena Bediako Amgba was put before an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, October 1, and charged with causing harm.



The accused and the victim had both visited the same drinking bar at Nungua, where the attack took place.



Amgba had pleaded guilty with explanation but with the turn of events, police sources say Amgba could be held for murder.



The Court, presided over by Ms Evelyn Asamoah, did not hear his explanation and remanded him into Police custody due to the condition of the victim.



The accused is expected to reappear on October 14.



Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, at the first hearing, told the Court that Ebenezer Donkor, the complainant, worked at a washing bay at Spintex and resided at Nungua Ravico.



He said Amgba resided at Nungua C5 while ‘Old Soldier’ resided at Nungua Old Barrier.



The victim always visited a drinking bar at Nungua Ravico and on September 27, this year, at about 0100 hours he was at the bar and got drunk.



The Prosecution said Amgba was also at the drinking bar that night and in an attempt to snatch the victim’s phone, he allegedly took his crutches and hit him at the head and right jaw, with the victim screaming for help.



The shout for help attracted an indomie seller nearby, who rushed to the scene and saw “old Soldier’ lying in a pool of blood, prosecution said.



It said the accused was apprehended after he flagged a taxi in an attempt to escape.



Prosecution said Amgba was escorted to the Police Station and during a search, four ID cards, an ear piece and a jack knife were found on him.



He denied ownership of the items but the complainant identified the victim’s picture on one of the ID cards.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.