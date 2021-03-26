Frequent power cuts affecting businesses in Bawku

Regional News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: GNA

Residents of Bawku and its environs have called on the Volta River Authority (VRA) to improve on the frequent interruption in electricity supply which is affecting their businesses.



They said the interruption of power, without prior notifications, was also destroying household electrical equipment.



Other areas going through similar occurrences include; the Garu district, where some traders also complained about losing their wares.



Ms Matilda Awini a drinking bar operator in Bawku Municipal, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, reiterated the importance of electricity to the business and said they were losing their customers as sales had gone down. “Customers will not accept drinks that are not chilled”. She stated.



Madam Vida Atogse, a resident in Bawku and also a drinking bar operator appealed to the VRA to improve the situation.



Ms Azara Issifu, a nurse in Bawku, said they were high cases of scorpion stings as a result of the prevailing hot weather condition and food and some medicines could not be stored in refrigerators.



She appealed to the VRA to alert the public whenever it planned to put off power and called on government to intervene to end the problem.



Meanwhile, Mr Suleman Imrani, the VRA Station Officer in Bawku, said the phenomenon was a system problem and some modern equipment was installed to improve it.



According to him, power fluctuation hitting the system above 250 voltages needed to be reduced in order not to destroy property.



“It is not a thing of joy that the VRA is not able to meet the needs of the people in the communities and we are working around the clock to ensure a steady flow of electricity to all”.



He said a team of engineers were expected to work on the machines and that would put an end to the situation.