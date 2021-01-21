General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Frema Osei-Opare: The first Chief of Staff to serve two terms

Chief of staff Osei-Opare

Having risen to become the Head of Department at the Department of Home Science at the University of Ghana and also held a ministerial position in the erstwhile Kufuor administration, and a two time Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, the Hon. Frema Akosua Osei-Opare has made history in the 4th republic not just as the first female chief of staff but also, the first chief of staff ever maintained by a sitting president of Ghana.



Upon her appointment as the Chief of staff in the Akufo-Addo administration, many congratulatory messages poured in to welcome her as the first ever female Chief of Staff in Ghana’s 4th Republic.



Interestingly, no Chief of Staff has ever served two terms; it is also worthy of note that some male Chiefs of Staff could did not complete a full 4-year-term.



First President of the 4th Republic, who passed on recently, Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, used about 3 different Chiefs of Staff. His successor, the former president John Agyekum Kufuor also used 2 Chiefs of Staff.



Again, the former President, the late John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills used only one, in same manner as the immediate past President, John Dramani Mahama also used one Chief of Staff.



It is only the current Chief of Staff, the Hon. Frema Opare, who has broken barrier of serving as one term Chief of Staff, making her stand out as the one person who has made history in the 4th republic, a record which may take a long time to be matched.