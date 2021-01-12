General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Frema Opare deserves second chance as Chief of Staff – Abu Jinapor

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare

Former Deputy Chief of Staff at the office of the President, Samuel Abu Jinapor, says his former boss, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, deserves a second term in office for discharging her duties diligently and creditably during the first term administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on Asempa FM’s prime time programme, Ekosiisen, on Tuesday, Jinapor, the current Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency in the Savannah Region, said Opare throughout her tenure, took absolute charge of her office, established a strong working relationship with all appointees of the President and also maintained a cordial working chemistry with the office of the President and the Vice President.



Jinapor added that as the first female Chief of Staff in the history of the Fourth Republic, she kept the busy business of the office of the President going without recording any scandal whatsoever in the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration.



“I worked with the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, I was her deputy for four years and I do know that she is a very diligent woman. She discharged her duties by paying attention to details and her work over the last four years speaks for itself,” Jinapor told host of Ekosiisen.



“Due to her humility, deep knowledge and understanding of national issues and her working relationship with the President and the Vice President, the last four years of her work as Chief of Staff at the office of the President has been fruitful and she deserves to remain in office to continue her serve to the President and the nation. I will be very surprised if President Akufo-Addo doesn’t maintain honour Akosua Frema Osei Opare in office,” the first-time lawmaker added.



About Chief of Staff



Akosua Frema Osei-Opare is a development consultant and a labour and employment expert, with 40 years of experience in these fields.



She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Science from the University of Ghana, and a Master’s degree in Foods, from the University of Guelph, Canada.



She was a lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, from 1976-1982; Consultant for the United Nations in the ‘Women in Fisheries’ programme in countries such as Uganda, Ethiopia, Congo, Kenya and Namibia. She was also Deputy Minister for Manpower, Youth and Employment from 2005 to 2008, under the government of President John Agyekum Kufuor.



She was a two-term Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon.



She is married with four children.