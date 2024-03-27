Frema Opare calls for unity within NPP ahead of elections

Politics of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana's Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has issued a rallying call to members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasising the importance of unity as the December elections approach.



Speaking amidst emerging divisions within the party's stronghold in the Ashanti Region, Osei-Opare stressed that maintaining cohesion is imperative for the party to retain power.



In her address, she underscored the significance of presenting a united front, cautioning that a fragmented party would struggle to break the eight-year cycle, a reference to the two-term, four-year tenure typically held by the major political parties – the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP.



Emphasising the need for reconciliation and a common purpose, Osei-Opare highlighted the pivotal roles of women and youth inclusion in the party's strategy for victory in 2024. She articulated that this year's campaign would adopt a retail approach, necessitating the mobilisation of youth and women across all corners of the country.



Addressing journalists at the inauguration of the Ashanti Region NPP campaign team, Osei-Opare expressed confidence in the party's grassroots support, citing the unwavering commitment of its members.



"The love for the party is so supreme that people were willing to come together to put Ashanti forward and become the biggest contributors to breaking the 8. They will give us the numbers, it is possible, we will break the 8,” she said.