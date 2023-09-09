Freiburg delegation calls on Mayor of Accra

Regional News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: AMA

A 10-member German delegation led by Martin W.W Horn, 10-member German delegation led by Martin W.W Horn, Mayor of Freiburg has paid a courtesy call on the Mayor of Accra, Hon Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey to deepen the bilateral relationship between the two cities. The delegation is in Accra on a week's visit as part of the sister-city relationship existing between the two cities.



Members of the delegation include the Deputy Mayor of Freiburg, Christine Buchheit, Pai Federer-Councillor, Anne Reyes-Councillor, Ludwig Striet-Councillor, Frank Uekermann-Head of Department for Gardening and, Underground Engineering, Nikolai Sexauer-Management and Marketing for the City of Freiburg, Start-up Coordinator, Juliane Konig, Futur F-( Non- Profit organisation, Nicole, Horstkotter-Head of Mayor’s Department and Getsiva A Cayo- Mayor’s department.



Mayor Sackey who welcomed the delegation said she was hopeful the visit would mark the beginning of deepening cooperation between the two cities in the areas of youth development, sports, Women empowerment, expert knowledge, and education among others.



She expressed her eagerness to "fast track the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on all exchange programs " between the two cities, to foster cooperation among students and health professionals.”



“I am in high hopes that your presence here will go further to foster a great relationship between the two cities. On behalf of the city management of the AMA, I wish to welcome you and your delegation to the city of Accra," she said.



The Mayor of Freiburg recalled that the existing relationship between the two cities focuses on sustainable development, science, and business and expressed satisfaction over Accra’s commitment to championing the fight against Climate change.



He highlighted reasons why Freiburg needed a cross-border corporation saying “We are the youngest city in the whole of Germany located 4 kilometres to the French border and 40 kilometres to the Swiss border.”



He made mention of a 12 million grant that could be sourced by the city for projects related to science and research and was optimistic the relations would inure to the benefit of the two cities.



