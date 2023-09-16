Freemasons Ghana breaks silence on allegations of being occultic organization, drinking blood

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Freemasons society of Ghana have emphatically denied allegations that their organization is occultic, emphasizing their commitment to principles of decency and service to society. In an exclusive interview with JoyNews, a prominent member of the fraternity sought to clarify misconceptions surrounding their activities.



“We don't kill people. We don't drink blood. We are not an occult organization but an organization with a very decent respect for men," the member stated unequivocally.



Freemasonry, a centuries-old fraternal organization, has often been the subject of rumors and conspiracy theories. The Ghanaian chapter aims to set the record straight and dispel any misunderstandings about their purpose and practices.



The interviewed Freemason continued, "That is why you find that all over the world, and Ghana is not an exception, some of the people who are serving this country in a variety of situations are Freemasons. Whether in government, in opposition, in industry, in the clergy, in the health sector, every sphere of human endeavor.”



The Freemasons, with a presence in Ghana for many years, emphasize their commitment to values such as brotherhood, charity, and moral uprightness. They assert that their organization promotes self-improvement, community service, and the advancement of knowledge.



In recent times, social media and online forums have been rife with speculation and conspiracy theories about the organization.



Some of these claims have led to fears and misconceptions among the public.



The Freemasons of Ghana hope that this interview will shed light on their true intentions and dispel any lingering doubts.





@mondrayac Freemasons in Ghana mount a strong defense of their society, fighting off the long-held perception that they are an occult group. Then Chairman of the Grand Lodge Masonic education committee, Right Worshipful Abraham Gyesie and Past Grandmaster Capt rtd Kwadwo Butah explains the group is rather into philanthropy! ♬ original sound - Raymond Acquah

NAY/KPE