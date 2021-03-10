General News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Freedom of expression fractured under your watch – Minority Leader replies Akufo-Addo

Minority Leader Haruna Addrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has said the closedown of some opposition radio stations under President Akufo-Addo’s watch makes nonsense of his so-called contribution to the repeal of the Criminal Libel Law.



“…As he himself said, he contributed to enhancing Media Freedom with the repeal of the Criminal libel Law. But under his watch, freedom of expression has been fractured and hampered with the closure of FM Stations that are pro-NDC,” the minority leader said while he moved a motion to second adjournment of sittings after President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address Tuesday.



President Akufo-Addo has stated that his government is not averse to public scrutiny, adding that, that is not the way of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP).



According to him, serving as Attorney-General to President John Agyekum Kufour in 2001, the Criminal Libel Law was repealed to protect and expand media freedoms in the country.



However, freelance investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, after the President’s statement took to Facebook and reacted saying “You’re still bragging about Kufuor’s repeal of the Criminal Libel Law? We’re in an era of the murder of Ahmed-Suale etc.”



