Freedom Jacob Caesar donates to victims of dam spillage

General News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and real estate mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar has made a donation of significant size and importance to victims of the dam spillage.



On Saturday, November 11, 2023, the leader of the New Africa Foundation stormed, Mepe which is the epicentre of the humanitarian crisis to make a huge donation.



Freedom Jacob Caesar in the company of his wife and some partners from Turkey donated a variety of relief items to the Mepe community and others.



He also presented 100 tents to support the provision of accommodation for the victims of the spillage.



Freedom Jacbo Caesar also launched an agriculture initiative that seeks to empower women in the community.



Speaking to the press, the respected businessman commended his Turkey partners for their support in gathering resources for the donation.



He also promised to play a frontal role in the rebuilding of the community and assured that he would continue to support the community.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu who received the items commended highly Freedom Jacob Caesar for the gesture.



He also applauded him for launching the initiative that he believes will aid in the agriculture and economic recovery of the victims.



“A really kind gesture from Freedom Jacob Caesar and his New Africa Foundation. My beloved North Tongu is grateful that you all spent a full day with us, brought in 100 tents and donated a wide variety of relief items. We also deeply appreciate the pledge to launch a subsidized women in agriculture initiative,” he said.







