Free wifi for schools will start next year – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is Vice President

A promise by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to connect all Senior High schools (SHSs) in the country to free internet/Wifi will be fulfilled by next year, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said.



Dr Bawumia made the remarks when he launched the Aspirants Unite for Victory group for the NPP in Accra on Monday, September 29, 2020.



The promise to connect all SHSs to free wifi is contained in the NPP?2020 election manifesto.



At the event, Dr Bawumia charged the unsuccessful parliamentary aspirants of the NPP to actively get on board the 2020 elections campaign to avoid voter apathy in the December elections.



He said they must join forces with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the aspiring MPs so that the roadmap for the party was duly achieved.



“We need a resounding victory for the President and MPs so put in 100 per cent effort so the roadmap is achieved,” the Vice-President told them.



While commending the group for the initiative which he described as remarkable, Dr Bawumia said, “you had the right to grumble but you overlooked your loss for the sake of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP."



He said the unity exhibited by the group gave enough impetus to the party and so every effort would be made to support the group for a successful campaign.



The Aspirants Unite for Victory is a group of 220 unsuccessful parliamentary aspirants and 42 sitting MPs who lost the primaries of the NPP but who have buried their differences and put the defeat behind them and have joined forces to work to ensure victory for the NPP in the December elections.



Among the strategies they have adopted for the campaign are regional tours, constituency visits, health walks and also to be very active on social media.





