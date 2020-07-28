General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Free water: Repair all leaked pipes at home to enjoy maximum supply - GWCL

Ghana Water Company Limited

Management of Ghana Water Company Limited has entreated its customers to repair all leakages in their homes, including overflowing reservoirs, dripping taps and valves.



According to GWCL, this forms part of the efforts to ensure that Ghanaians enjoy maximum supply of free water for the next 3 months as announced by the government.



Following the rise in illegal tapping of water which has been a major hindrance to the company in terms of revenue, the GWCL has in a statement encouraged the public to report perpetrators.



In the communique copied to GhanaWeb, individuals were admonished to “report all persons engaged in illegal connections, by-passes, and all malpractices against the GWCL to the nearest police station or to the district offices.”



GWCL added that water “vendors are equally expected to control the service to the public, to ensure the prudent use of water”.



Citizens can report all incidents of burst pipes and leakages to the nearest district offices, customer service center or faults service officers or reach the GWCL on their call center numbers on 0302218240/0207385088 or toll-free line 0800 40000.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had earlier in April stated that his administration would absorb water and electricity bills of citizens from April to June. This, he said, was to alleviate the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic has had on citizens.



Ghanaians will once again enjoy free water supply for the next 3 months; from July to September. This relief package was made known by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta during the Mid-year Budget review in Parliament on Thursday, July 23, 2020.



Meanwhile, the GWCL has said the implementation of the president’s directive of free water supply takes effect from July 2020 for all domestic users in the country.





