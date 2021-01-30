Politics of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Free tertiary vote: NPP only pretends it wants to build consensus with NDC MPs – Ablakwa

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Former Deputy Education Minister and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa says since the New Patriotic Party does not believe in consensus building and working in the national interest, the Minority group in Parliament will advise itself going forward.



The Minority group in Parliament have expressed shock at the failure of the Majority to accept a motion by the Bawku Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga on the need for government to absorb school fees of tertiary students.



According to them, the Majority group in Parliament failed to fulfill their end of the bargain.



Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV, Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that the Minority group after the rejection of the motion has advised themselves to go by the book.



He said with the vetting which will commence February 10, the Minority will not be willing to build consensus with the Majority and is going strictly according to the books to ensure that the best materials are chosen for Ghana.



“I’m very happy that at this point a few days to the vetting of Ministers, it’s clear that there is no need for consensus and that after having three meetings in conclave, people come and be taunting us and all that after they have exhibited bad faith. I think that is how we should proceed from February 10 when we are going to be vetting Ministers."



“We will be strictly nonconsensual. They say no consensus and that we are working and everybody should be in his lane so we will strictly work according to the books.”