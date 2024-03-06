Free speech is thriving under my government - Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that free speech is thriving under his watch as the leader of the country.



According to him, Ghana’s democracy is in a good direction especially when it comes to free speech, because dissenting views and voices are being heard on various issues of national concern without any threats or danger.



He indicated that the vigorous nature of the media in the country is a testament to the fact that democracy in Ghana is not under any threat but rather excelling.



Speaking at the 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua, President Akufo-Addo asserted that even though democracy is thriving, there is more the country needs to do to safeguard it in the long run.



“When it comes to free speech and the vigorous media as indicators of a working democracy, I believe we can say we are doing well. There's no danger of dissenting voices not being heard on any subject.



"Even though we have still more work to do on elevating the quality of our public discourse, we take our disputes to the courts for adjudication and resolution, and the judicial system operates within agreed and acceptable rules.



"When we look around our neighbourhood, we might be tempted to think that our work is done. But we Ghanaians have never been known to settle for mediocrity,” he said.



The event was celebrated at Koforidua in the Eastern Region on March 6, 2024, with a national parade under the theme "Our Democracy, Our Pride.”



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, clad in a white traditional attire, was accompanied by his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia.



The Independence Day parade was graced by high-profile personalities, including the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, as the Special Guest of Honour, as well as 21 contingents of security agencies, representatives from 11 schools, and various traditional groups.



