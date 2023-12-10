Free rent, free utilities as Ablakwa relocates 300 dam spillage victims to new homes

General News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Some 300 persons affected by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams have been relocated to fully-furnished quarters built by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



Ablakwa announced a successful relocation of the group that had been putting up at the St. Kizito SHS as a temporary location after they were forced out of their homes by the spilt dam waters.



The MP stated that even though the fully furnished quarters was a temporal accommodation, it allowed for the school to be put to its original use and for the constituents to have a decent life till they got back their lives.



Hi post, dated December 9, 2023, also noted that residents won't pay any rent nor utility fees for the period they live in the place.



Tonight, some 300 beloved constituents of mine are going to bed in far better conditions than the congested classrooms they have been compelled to live in for the past 10 weeks.



Relocation day has been a great success.



God bless Construction Ambassadors of the First Sky Group for the building, our revered chiefs for the land, the MP’s office for furnishing and courtyard preparation.



As emphasized earlier, all occupants will not pay rent. The MP’s office shall also take care of all utilities (electricity and water bills) until my beloved displaced constituents are resettled in their permanent homes.



This Safe Alternative Housing Project provides another key advantage of ensuring that all displaced persons at Mepe St. Kizito Senior Technical School have now been relocated so that the school which almost collapsed would be saved. The stranded 800 first-year students can now report to school. Continuing students in 2nd and 3rd year can also prepare to resume after losing some 6 weeks.



My office will strongly support every effort to revive St. Kizito and offer special interventions to catch up with schools across the country.



I commend all our volunteers and partners who made this new beautiful housing project possible in just 7 weeks.



Now, let’s go make our second Safe Alternative Housing Project in Mepe another success.



In this together, rising together.



