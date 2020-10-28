General News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

Free primary healthcare will cost GHC1.4b annually – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has promised to provide what he calls urgent transformational solutions to the challenges confronting the county’s health sector if he wins the December elections.



The initiative will include the free primary healthcare initiative intended to provide healthcare to all Ghanaians including the vulnerable.



According to Mr. Mahama, the initiative will cost GHC1.4b annually which will be the single largest social intervention program in Ghana.



He was addressing the third leadership dialogue series organized by the Center for Social Justice for Professional Groups.



He said “at this rate, we are nowhere achieving health for all by the year 2030. My brothers and sisters, the situation may actually be more critical and dire than we realized. This state of affairs is a transverse that flies in the face of social justice and as a social democrat speaking on the platform of the center for social justice, I wish to reiterate that we owe the poor and vulnerable groups in our society an urgent transformational solution and not a new approach. And this is why I urge you to support the free primary healthcare policy contained in the NDC’s People’s manifesto.”



“This urgent transformational solution to our health needs, free primary healthcare, will provide better healthcare for all Ghanaians including the poor and vulnerable.”



He added “the free primary healthcare policy will provide healthcare for all Ghanaians at no cost. In district hospitals, polyclinics, clinics, health centers, and CHIPS compounds. Free primary healthcare will be the single largest social intervention under the fourth republic. It will create jobs for young people, nurses, midwives, physician assistants, drugstore owners, pharmacists, doctors, IT professionals, and many others.”



“We estimate to spend GHC1.4b annually on free primary healthcare from December 2021,” he noted.

