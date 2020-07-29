Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Citizen Edem, Contributor

Free healthcare will bring relief to Ghanaians - Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor

A Deputy General Secretary and a Deputy Campaign Manager of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, has said his party's plan to implement a free healthcare policy if elected on December 7 will bring huge relief to the people of Ghana.



His comment is in the wake of the collapse of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) by what he describes as the incompetent Akufo-Addo government.



According to him, this promise is the clearest indication of NDC's desire to build a healthy and a wealthy nation.



Speaking at the inauguration of Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang in Accra on Mondey, July 27, His Excellency former President Mahama had announced that in line with his party's social democratic credentials, he is seeking to introduce and begin the “implementation of a Free Primary Health Care Plan”.



Reacting to this announcement, Mr Peter Otokunor said, "A Country with unhealthy people can never see progress," adding that "Every developed country is a healthy country. A sound mind lives in a sound body. So if you need sound minds to deliver economic development, health is a priority."



According to him, it is this very philosophy that propelled the previous NDC government to pay special attention to the Health Sector.



"Look at the Rigde Hospital, the University of Ghana Medical Center, the Bank of Ghana Hospital, GA East Hospital, the Maritime Hospital, the Dodowa Hospital and many District Hospitals across the country."



"The numerous hospitals Mahama built have become the corner stone today for Ghana in the fight against covid-19. From January 2021, we are going to continue to aggressively build more hospitals so that primary healthcare can reach every nook and cranny of our country," he said.



He added: "We will build more CHPS Compounds than what we did in our previous administration and then make primary healthcare free. This is leadership. Not the clueless type that come to government and wait until when it is 5 months to election before promising to build 88 hospitals in one year."



"Akufo Addo made a choice to priotize corruption and has done a impeccable job in that regard. He will be remembered in history for weakening, basterdising and collapsing state institutions. Today, the National Health Insurance Scheme has virtually collapsed. Mahama's introduction of free healthcare will bring great relief to the masses," he said.

