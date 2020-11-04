Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Free education has reduced streetism, domestic work in Ashanti – Elizabeth Agyemang

The implementation of the free Senior High School(SHS) Education policy by President Akufo-Addo has drastically reduced the adverse number of street children in Kumasi and Ashanti Region in general, Mrs Elizabeth Agyemang, Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister has stated.



Addressing leaders of the Greater Kumasi traders at a meeting at Kumasi Cultural Center, Mrs Elizabeth Agyemang said the existence of the NPP government’s free SHS education policy has helped to curb street children in Kumasi and in some other big communities in the Ashanti Region.



She said deprived Ghanaian children under President Nana Addo’s regime are able to further their education, unlike the previous years where they resorted to the streets to a make a living.



She added that NPP’s free SHS has also shut down domestic work in the region as the poor girl child is able to further her education via the free education policy.



Mrs Elizabeth Agyemang reiterated that NPP government has brought hopes to poor female children via free SHS's implementation and they are eager to extend their education to higher levels which is a good sign for the nation.



She said the more children are able to go to school there’s the likelihood for the nation to fast develop since the growth of every country depends largely on its educational status.



Mrs Elizabeth Agyemang however, entreated the traders to spend every bit of their time to campaign for President Akufo-Addo to win the 7th December 2020 polls. Your children will continue to enjoy free education if you would campaign and vote massively for President Akufo-Addo on December 7,” the minister indicated.





