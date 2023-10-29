Free Zones CEO leads delegation to join Ga State in mourning the late Ga Manye

Regional News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: Nawas Abubakar, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zone Authority, Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr. led a delegation from the Authority to join the entire Ga State and Ghana in the Royal funeral of the Late Queen of the Ga State Naa Dedei Omaedru III, Ga Manye at the Ga Mantse’s Palace.



The Late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III also known in private life as Naa Dedei Ablah was born on April 20, 1934. In 1963 at the age of 29, She was enstooled as the Ga Manye and ruled for 59 years.



HRM King Tackie Teiko Tsuru III, Ga Mantse in his tribute eulogized the Late Queen as well respected and held with deep affection by all with who came into contact with her.



He praised her for accepting the role as Queen at such a young age and added that her achievements during her reign were enormous especially in respect to the welfare of the girl child and women.



"She stood for peace and unity not only for her people of the Ga state but for all Ghanaians. She was also an avid lover of sports and was always ready to settle soccer disputes between archrivals Accra Great Olympics and Accra Hearts of Oak soccer teams."



The funeral ceremony showcased a profound and grand exhibition of rich Ga cultural traditions which marks the departure of a significant figure.



In attendance were the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President H.E Mahamudu Bawumia, former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Traditional Leaders, Clergy, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Security services, Diplomatic Corp, Representatives of Cooperate bodies, officials of the political parties and sympathizers from around the globe.